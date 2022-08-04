Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) is Acuitas Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,806 shares during the period. Alexander & Baldwin comprises approximately 4.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,234,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

ALEX opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.23%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

