Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Cut by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.9% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,558,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 197,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after buying an additional 36,243 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.53. The stock had a trading volume of 834,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,873,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $203.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.10.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

