Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,938,000 after buying an additional 299,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.61.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10. The company has a market cap of $253.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $203.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

