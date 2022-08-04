Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Issues Earnings Results

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 54.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Alico Price Performance

ALCO traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 354,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,295. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.98. Alico has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $245.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Alico Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Alico’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Insider Transactions at Alico

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alico

In other Alico news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $41,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alico by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alico by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alico by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alico by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Articles

