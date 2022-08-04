Alleghany Corp DE Sells 491,400 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Alleghany Corp DE trimmed its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 491,400 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises about 3.8% of Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $121,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1,812.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV traded up $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $127.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,203. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $122.38 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

