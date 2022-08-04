Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $108.99 and a 52 week high of $215.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.49.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
