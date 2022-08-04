Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.35-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24 billion-$3.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. TheStreet downgraded Allegion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.22.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $104.00. 895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,776. Allegion has a 1-year low of $93.05 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,740 shares of company stock worth $755,038. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 16.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Allegion by 14.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

