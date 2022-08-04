Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.54

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.54 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.23). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 12,043 shares traded.

Allergy Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £128.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75.

About Allergy Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.