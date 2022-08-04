ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.33. 381,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. ALLETE has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $73.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 12.3% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 13,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ALLETE by 8.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.