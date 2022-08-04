ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. ALLETE updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.90 EPS and its FY13 guidance to $3.60-$3.90 EPS.

ALLETE Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ALE traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.33. 381,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ALLETE by 61.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,150,000 after acquiring an additional 118,439 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 67,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.