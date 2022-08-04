ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. ALLETE updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.60-$3.90 EPS and its FY13 guidance to $3.60-$3.90 EPS.
ALLETE Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE ALE traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.33. 381,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10.
ALLETE Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.
ALLETE Company Profile
ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.
