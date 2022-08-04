Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.67-$2.81 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.67-2.81 EPS.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LNT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.