Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.99. 32,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,758. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

About Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 79.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $237,000.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

