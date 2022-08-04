Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.99. 32,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,758. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Several research firms recently commented on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
