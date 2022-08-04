Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

ALSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.60.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $40.85 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,743,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,233,000 after acquiring an additional 73,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,309,000 after buying an additional 654,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after buying an additional 75,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,621,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,654,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

