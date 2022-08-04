Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 1st

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0891 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ERC stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERC. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $186,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 37.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

