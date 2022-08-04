Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Maintains Rating at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.53.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 49.3 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $212.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $220.92.

Insider Activity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.