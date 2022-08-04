Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading 0.6% Higher

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 444.85 ($5.45) and last traded at GBX 432.50 ($5.30). Approximately 35,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 433,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.27).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AFM shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 470 ($5.76) to GBX 480 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 485 ($5.94) to GBX 450 ($5.51) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 397.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 386.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £487.70 million and a P/E ratio of 6,142.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $2.90. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

In other news, insider Euan Fraser sold 563,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.90), for a total transaction of £2,253,940 ($2,761,842.91).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions integrations, benchmarking, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, operations and outsourcing, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investment, and insurance.

