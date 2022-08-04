Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 65.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS.
Alteryx Stock Performance
Shares of AYX stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 53,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,301. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Alteryx has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $81.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. FBN Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alteryx
Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alteryx (AYX)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.