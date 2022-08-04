Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 65.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of AYX stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 53,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,301. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Alteryx has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $81.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. FBN Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alteryx

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Alteryx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Alteryx by 23.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 7.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 48,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,741,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

