Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) PT Raised to $95.00 at Barclays

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Amdocs by 589.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 280,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,026,000 after buying an additional 240,180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

