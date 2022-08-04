Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,806 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:URA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.