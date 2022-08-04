Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,809 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 38,291 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 355,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 265,203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 728,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 39,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 498,862 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

