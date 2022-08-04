American Financial Group Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises 1.4% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 160,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 286,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,414,060. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

