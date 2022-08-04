American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. American Financial Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.75-$11.75 EPS.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.82. 598,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,814. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $122.71 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,205.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 721,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,914 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 682,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,133 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

