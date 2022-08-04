American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Up 6.6%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) rose 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 153,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 488,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$8.25 price target on American Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.
American Lithium Trading Up 6.6 %
The firm has a market cap of C$534.79 million and a PE ratio of -19.68. The company has a current ratio of 30.58, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.91.
About American Lithium
American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
Featured Articles
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.