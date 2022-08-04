American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Up 6.6%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) rose 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 153,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 488,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$8.25 price target on American Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Get American Lithium alerts:

American Lithium Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$534.79 million and a PE ratio of -19.68. The company has a current ratio of 30.58, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.91.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.