American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.40%.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

