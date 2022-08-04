American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of AWR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.19. 4,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

