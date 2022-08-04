Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.73. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 200,507 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27.

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$33.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

