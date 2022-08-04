Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.73. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 200,507 shares trading hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.58.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$140.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
