Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Increased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $270.06 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.70 and its 200-day moving average is $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

