AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their maintains rating on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

AME opened at $126.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.68. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in AMETEK by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,685,000 after acquiring an additional 259,800 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.