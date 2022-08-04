AMETEK’s (AME) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $126.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average is $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in AMETEK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

