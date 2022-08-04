Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $77.20 on Monday. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 80,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

