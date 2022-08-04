Analysts Issue Forecasts for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JELD. UBS Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE JELD opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.21. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,115,000 after buying an additional 3,273,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after acquiring an additional 503,453 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,643,000 after acquiring an additional 343,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 121,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,727,947.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 201,578 shares of company stock worth $2,767,487. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

