Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 4th (ABNB, BCUCY, EBKDY, EVH, FLUIF, FRRVY, FRSH, ISNPY, KRYAY, LUNG)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 4th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $175.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Airbnb Inc alerts:

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €34.00 ($35.05) to €46.00 ($47.42).

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99).

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $55.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.00 ($37.11) to €30.00 ($30.93).

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €27.40 ($28.25) to €28.30 ($29.18).

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €2.90 ($2.99) to €2.60 ($2.68).

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €124.00 ($127.84) to €128.00 ($131.96).

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $34.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $453.00 to $372.00.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €3.10 ($3.20) to €3.00 ($3.09).

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $75.00 to $65.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.