Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TransUnion (TRU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/27/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $119.00.

7/27/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $101.00.

7/19/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $111.00.

7/12/2022 – TransUnion is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,375. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,323,000 after buying an additional 78,695 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $2,294,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

