Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TransUnion (TRU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) in the last few weeks:
- 7/28/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/27/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $119.00.
- 7/27/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $101.00.
- 7/19/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $111.00.
- 7/12/2022 – TransUnion is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/17/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/16/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $91.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
TransUnion Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,375. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TransUnion Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion
In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,323,000 after buying an additional 78,695 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $2,294,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransUnion (TRU)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.