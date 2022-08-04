Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Netflix (NFLX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX):

7/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $235.00 to $175.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $234.00 to $251.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $280.00 to $211.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $350.00 to $263.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

7/20/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $270.00.

7/18/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $245.00 to $196.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $355.00 to $198.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $405.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $245.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $293.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $210.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. to $196.00.

6/21/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from $330.00 to $170.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $265.00.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.99. 185,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,472,197. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 204,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after buying an additional 110,540 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Netflix by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 41,362 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

