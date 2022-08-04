Analysts Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Target Price at $18.31

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 20,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,922 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $15,772,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

