Analysts Set Expectations for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $4.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $17.98 per share.

AMG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $133.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $131.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $109.57 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading

