Analysts Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Price Target at C$29.95

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSRM. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 price target on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target on the stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Stock Down 4.8 %

TSE SSRM opened at C$19.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.68. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$18.08 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

SSR Mining Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.