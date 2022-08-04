Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Newmont (NEM)

Newmont (NYSE: NEM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/27/2022 – Newmont was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/27/2022 – Newmont was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

7/26/2022 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $64.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$115.00 to C$90.00.

7/19/2022 – Newmont had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $45.71. The stock had a trading volume of 621,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,368,211. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Newmont

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,295,400. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

