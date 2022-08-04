Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Andersons stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. Andersons has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Andersons by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Andersons by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Andersons by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

