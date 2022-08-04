Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.82) to €58.00 ($59.79) in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.70) to €50.00 ($51.55) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($67.01) to €64.00 ($65.98) in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($76.29) to €73.00 ($75.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 2.8 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $53.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $67.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

