Anoncoin Price Down 47.7% Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Anoncoin has a market cap of $28,945.18 and $38.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars.

