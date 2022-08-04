Anoncoin Price Down 47.7% Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Anoncoin has a market cap of $28,945.18 and $38.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 47.7% against the US dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- DNotes (NOTE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Comet (CMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Anoncoin Profile
ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the
Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net.
Anoncoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
