ApeCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $569.77 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.22 billion and approximately $569.77 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.23 or 0.00032108 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00636899 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00016351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00035348 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev.

ApeCoin Coin Trading

