Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $139,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,430.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,789 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,160 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 59,381 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 615,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after acquiring an additional 149,362 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 129,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79,468 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

