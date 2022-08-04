Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 92.71% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Apollo Endosurgery updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Apollo Endosurgery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

