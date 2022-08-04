Apollon Limassol (APL) Trading 21.3% Higher This Week

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00005522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $416,619.01 and approximately $166,876.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00103677 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00019630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00260640 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00038298 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009321 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency.

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

