AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $309,309.30 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $309,309.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AppFolio Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $106.06 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $142.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.58.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 58.6% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 115.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APPF. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.