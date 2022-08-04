AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $309,309.30 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $309,309.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
AppFolio Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $106.06 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $142.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.58.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on APPF. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.
