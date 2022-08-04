Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.91–$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $466.00 million-$470.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.03 million. Appian also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.91)-(0.86) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on APPN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Appian in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.33.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.42. 423,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,305. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41. Appian has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $115.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $4,398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,323,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,070,432.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $4,398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,323,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,070,432.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $505,866.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 667,030 shares of company stock worth $30,489,261 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at $490,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Appian by 1,352.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 33.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.