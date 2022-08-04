Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.37 and traded as low as C$0.91. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 17,948 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.51.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.8500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.