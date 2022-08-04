Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AQST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 28,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aquestive Therapeutics
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
