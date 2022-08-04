Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AQST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Daniel Barber acquired 91,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $88,073.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel bought 45,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $44,036.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 882,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,556.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel Barber bought 91,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $88,073.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,953.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 158,668 shares of company stock worth $151,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 28,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.