Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.7 %

ADM stock opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.